Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Treveon Jashon Allums, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) on Dec. 22.
Abreanna Tnia Hayes, 19, of Rowlett was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Dec. 22.
Adrian Lidale Williams, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) on Dec. 22.
Matthew Edward Spradlin, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Sunday.
Michael Paul James, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household, criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, harassment and warrant (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
Darius Lydell Black, 19, of Lancaster was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
Dalyn Rashayd Hill, 22, of Waskom was arrested and charged with two MPD citations on Monday.
Isavian Cornell Hill, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD citations on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a building, 200 block of South East End Boulevard, Dec. 20
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Dec. 21
Burglary of habitation, 2600 block of Loop 390 West, Dec. 21
Burglary of building, 2000 block of North East End Boulevard, Dec. 22
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 600 block of South Lakeview Drive, Dec. 22
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 900 block of Navajo Trail, Friday
Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 300 block of Albert Street, Saturday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 2700 block of Norwood Street, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Ethan Co-Lee Flies, 33, of Karnack was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Dec. 22.
Jason Jones, 43, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams, resist arrest search or transport, theft less than $100, burglary of habitation and a Gregg County warrant on Sunday.
Bryan Blake Nichols, 38, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with expired registration, rider not secure, driving while license invalid and five Rusk County warrants on Monday.
Angel Armando Osario, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Dec. 22.
Tracy Aaron Randall, 46, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property on Saturday.
Edgar Resendez, 42, of Fort Worth was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense and a Tarrant County warrant on Dec. 22.
Abraham Reyes, 50, of Overton was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container on Dec. 23.