Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Artavius Trevon Cox, 21, of Marshall was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for violation of probation/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Thursday.
Clifford Deon Washington, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a parole violation on Thursday.
Jimmy Lynn Hayes, 56, of Marshall was arrested on a parole violation on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Tommy Wayne Anderson, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 23.
Aderrian Emahn Brooks, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Thursday.
Matthew Ryan Enck, 38, of Berwiell, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.
Mary Jane Mendoza, 54, of Karnack was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties and failure to identify giving false/fictitious info on Thursday.
Bobbijo Mowery, 35, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.
Kevin Deshwn Pinson, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Thursday.
Nathaniel Anton Smith, 46, of Longview was arrested and charged with no driver’s license on Thursday.
Rodney Wayne Taylor Jr., 40, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with parole violation on Thursday.
Kelvisha Berneisa Worth, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Thursday.
Jacob Robert-Conrad Zawisza, 27, of Houston was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Thursday.