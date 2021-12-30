Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Oscar Mendoza Franco, 30, was arrested and charged with five counts of traffic incident/violation on Tuesday.
- Lonnetta Nesha Johnson, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday.
- Landrian Lawson, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent sbi on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 800 block of Circle Drive, Tuesday
- Inactive — disorderly conduct, 2400 block of Scotts Quarter Road, Tuesday
- Aggravated robbery, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Tuesday
- Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent sbi, 1900 block of Herbert Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Julianna Dominique Almanza, (99), of Longview was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 22.
- Cassandra Denise Brown, (59), of Shreveport was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and defective headlamp on Sunday.
- Leah Marie Brown, (75), of Longview was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive intent give false info and public intoxication on Wednesday.
- Jasmine Mae Cooper, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with abandon endanger child criminal negligence, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
- Landon Ross Fry, (78), of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Tuesday.
- Linda Louise Hickman, (59), of Jefferson was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.
- Jorge Antonio Jordan Barrera, (02), of Baton Rouge was arrested and charged with reckless driving and no driver’s license on Dec. 22.
- Quentin Damon Jordan, (73), of Forney was arrested on two Rockwall County warrants on Dec. 24.
- Jonathan David Kerr, (94), of Marshall was arrested and charged with capias pro fine/expired driver’s license on Dec. 25.
- Giovani Elrain Martinez, (03), of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
- Cory Blake Ramsey, (81), of Gladewater was arrested and charged with two counts of evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest search or transport, no insurance, expired driver’s license, no motorcycle endorcment and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 22.
- Dakota Demark Smith, (98), of Homer, Louisiana was arrested and charged with ai/burglary of vehicles, ai/evading arrest detention, ai/possession of marijuana, ai/theft of firearm and ai/unlawful carrying of a weapon on Tuesday.
- Jennifer Dawn Willis, (83), of Waller was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Dec. 24.
- Whitney Michelle Woods, (87), of Clarksville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Dec. 25.
- Bradley Thomas Woodward, (86), of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child on Wednesday.
- Govani Cruz-Perez, (02), of Marshall was arrested and charged with disregard for red light and illegal screening device on Dec. 25.
- David Aguirre Ramirez, (98), of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/burglary of habitation on Monday.
- Luther Robert Shurn, (55), of Linden was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Dec. 22.
- Luis Rey Valdez, (74), of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Dec. 25.
- Joshua Lee Victery, (87), of Hallsville was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Dec. 23.