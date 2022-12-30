Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Cervando Perez-Huerta, 31, city unknown, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and traffic violation no valid driver’s license on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Lindsay Nicole Arnett, 36, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.
- Hunter James Clark, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to control speed, a Smith County warrant for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, a Dallas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram and three counts of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams on Wednesday.
- Deelynn Renise Hawkins Williams, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD traffic citations and a Dallas County warrant for assault causes bodily injury on Wednesday.
- Sigmund Mario Turner Jr., 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.