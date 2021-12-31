Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Victoria Michelle Craver, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Wednesday.
- Michael Jerome Wilson, 65, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 300 block of Benita Drive, Wednesday
- Assault family violence, 2000 block of West Grand Avenue, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Anna Michelle Blum, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport and driving while license invalid on Wednesday.
- Robert Earl Fulton, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/assault of a family/household member with previous conviction and bond forfeiture/injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intentional bodily injury on Wednesday.
- Kristen Nicole Hampton, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with safpf/abandon endanger child criminal negligence on Wednesday.
- Adarius Demond Henderson, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug on Wednesday.
- Cason Layne Johnson, 33, of Longview was arrested and charged with br/driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container on Wednesday.
- Edward Allen Kiser, 50, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.
- Holly Renea Sallee, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Wednesday.
- Bradley Thomas Woodward, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child on Wednesday.
- Jonathan Charles Wallace, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault class c on Wednesday.