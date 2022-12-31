From Staff Reports
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tory Donelle Foster, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, speeding and br/continuous violence against family on Thursday.
Jason Matthew Rudolph, 43, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 700 block of West Burleson Street, Thursday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Dakota Alexandrea Campbell, 31, of Longview was arrested and charged with no valid inspection, failure to maintain financial responsibility (two counts), disregard signal light and driving while license invalid on Thursday.
Paige Michelle Harris, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport on Thursday.
Whitney James Johnson, 37, of Frankston was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/burglary of building and bond forfeiture/burglary of habitation on Thursday.
Aaron Ray Wiley, 28, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with speeding and two counts of driving while license invalid on Thursday.
George Jerry Krchnak Jr., 41, of Longview was arrested on a Bowie County warrant for theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000 on Thursday.