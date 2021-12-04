Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jose Ortiz Pina, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Thursday.
Abel Sanchez Delgado, 19, city unknown, was arrested and charged with minor’s consumption on Thursday.
Wilson Rene Beltrand-Solorzano, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
- Broderick Dewayne Sanders, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, evading arrest detention with previous conviction, and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Friday.
- Cameron Jermontae Jackson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention and assault of a family/household member impeding breath on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of habitation, 2300 Karnack Highway, Wednesday
- Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, 140 block of Wilson Road, Thursday
- Assault of a family/household member impeding breath, 1300 block of Melanie Street, Thursday
- Warrant (issued
- by other agency), 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Samual Clay Gideon, 43, of Harleton was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Thursday.
Maygn Lounedia Goode, 33, of Harleton was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Thursday.
- Eric Jay Hester, 34, of Waskom was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person reckless sbi/mental on Thursday.
- Jeremy Wayne Hudson, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, two counts of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams and MPD warrant for expired vehicle registration on Thursday.
- Darla Ann McCurry, 54, of Diana was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
Daniel Wayne Smith, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Thursday.
Bobby Vantrez Wiley, 31, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impeding breath, abandon endanger child criminal negligence, resisting arrest search or transport and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Thursday.
- Crystal Marie Wiltse, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
- Ciara Danielle Wright, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.
- Sammie Gene Anthony, 47, of Ore City was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Thursday.
- Zane Rayandre Gaines, 24, of Anadarko, Oklahoma was arrested and charged with rop/possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces on Thursday.
- Mark Alan Hatfield, 46, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with public intoxication and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Thursday.