Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Adan Aurelio Sanchez, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault on security officer, Friday
- Damion Dewayne Williams, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member and arson on Sunday.
- Benjamin Dale Hawkins, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Saturday.
- Joe Michael Allen, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 2100 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
- Criminal trespass, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1100 block of West Houston Street, Sunday
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams, 700 block of West Burleson Street, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Brittany Nicole Arvizo, 32, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.
- Taylor James Christensen, 35, of Mineola was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/assault of a family/household member with previous conviction on Friday.
- Gary Ladale Criston, 51, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with firearm smuggling and two Montgomery County warrants on Friday.
- Jose Guevara-Soto, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Saturday.
- Nicholas Dean Martinez, 38, of South Houston was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between two and four grams, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
- Samantha Nicole Rutledge, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure on Sunday.
- James David Summers, 42, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and resist arrest search or transport on Sunday.
- Robert Joseph Michalec, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation on Sunday.
Farron Ty Woods, 20, of Elysian Fields was arrested and charged with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, unsafe speed and drive in left lane when not passing or where prohibited on Friday.