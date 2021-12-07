Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Keith Lamonthe Boyd, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Friday.
- Corey James Marvels, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Friday.
- Cedric Jamar Hill, 39, of San Antonio was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) on Saturday.
- Cody Leon Mckellop, 18, of Tyler was arrested and charged with minor driving under the influence on Saturday.
- Jaraylon Jaman Jackson, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence, traffic incident/violation and warrant (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
- Anthony Devon Byrd, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure, criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 and resisting arrest search or transport on Saturday.
- Freddie Dell Boykins, 49, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
- Kerry Lynn Hodge, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault causes bodily injury, 300 block of Fairfield Avenue, Friday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 4200 block of Victory Drive, Friday
- Miscellaneous incident, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Friday
- Driving while intoxicated, intersection of South Columbus and East Travis, Friday
- Resisting arrest search or transport, 1500 block of Field Street, Saturday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1000 block of Elmore Street, Saturday
- Burglary of vehicles, 0 block of Cherrywood Drive, Saturday
- Theft under $100, 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1600 block of Rose Boulevard, Saturday
- Accident involving damage to vehicle, 800 block of South Washington, Saturday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 600 block of Harper Drive, Saturday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 2000 block of Bledsoe Street, Sunday
- Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 1700 block of West Rusk Street, Sunday
- Assault family violence, 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Sunday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 2700 block of Norwood Street, Sunday
- Burglary of habitation, 2600 block of Loop 390 West, Monday
- Burglary of building, 4800 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Steven Lee Brook, 27, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Saturday.
- Rocky Dwayne Hill, 44, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
- Christopher Lee Perry, 34, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Monday.
- Davis Demetric Pierce, 43, of Dallas was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
- Tyler Ray Pilkington, 29, of Tatum was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday.
Ruben David Ventura-Norales, 25, of Waskom was arrested and charged with no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, dangerous driving and driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
- Timothy Shanta Brown, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/reckless driving on Monday.
Matthew Alan Horton, 40, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.