Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Keith Lamonthe Boyd, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Friday.
  • Corey James Marvels, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Friday.
  • Cedric Jamar Hill, 39, of San Antonio was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) on Saturday.
  • Cody Leon Mckellop, 18, of Tyler was arrested and charged with minor driving under the influence on Saturday.
  • Jaraylon Jaman Jackson, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence, traffic incident/violation and warrant (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
  • Anthony Devon Byrd, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure, criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 and resisting arrest search or transport on Saturday.
  • Freddie Dell Boykins, 49, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
  • Kerry Lynn Hodge, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Monday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Assault causes bodily injury, 300 block of Fairfield Avenue, Friday
  • Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 4200 block of Victory Drive, Friday
  • Miscellaneous incident, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Friday
  • Driving while intoxicated, intersection of South Columbus and East Travis, Friday
  • Resisting arrest search or transport, 1500 block of Field Street, Saturday
  • Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1000 block of Elmore Street, Saturday
  • Burglary of vehicles, 0 block of Cherrywood Drive, Saturday
  • Theft under $100, 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
  • Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1600 block of Rose Boulevard, Saturday
  • Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
  • Accident involving damage to vehicle, 800 block of South Washington, Saturday
  • Assault causes bodily injury family member, 600 block of Harper Drive, Saturday
  • Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
  • Warrant (issued by other agency), 2000 block of Bledsoe Street, Sunday
  • Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 1700 block of West Rusk Street, Sunday
  • Assault family violence, 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Sunday
  • Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 2700 block of Norwood Street, Sunday
  • Burglary of habitation, 2600 block of Loop 390 West, Monday
  • Burglary of building, 4800 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Steven Lee Brook, 27, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Saturday.
  • Rocky Dwayne Hill, 44, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
  • Christopher Lee Perry, 34, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Monday.
  • Davis Demetric Pierce, 43, of Dallas was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
  • Tyler Ray Pilkington, 29, of Tatum was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday.

Ruben David Ventura-Norales, 25, of Waskom was arrested and charged with no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, dangerous driving and driving while intoxicated on Saturday.

  • Timothy Shanta Brown, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/reckless driving on Monday.

Matthew Alan Horton, 40, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.

