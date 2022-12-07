Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Earl Thomas Locklin, 50, of Powderly was arrested on a Lamar County warrant for possession of a controlled substance on Monday.
- Joe Michael Allen, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of mail greater than or equal to 10 addresses, 5100 block of Angelo Street, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Mary Elizabeth Wassum, 25, of Waskom was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.