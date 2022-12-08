Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Durand Obadiah Sessions, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, parole violation, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and a Gregg County warrant for burglary of habitation intend other felony on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault causes bodily injury, 1600 block of Meadow Street, Tuesday
Assault family violence, 800 block of Caddo Street, Tuesday
Deadly conduct, 2700 block of Scotts Quarter Road, Tuesday
Deadly conduct, 1200 block of South Indian Springs Drive, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Ben Harvey Coleman, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and resist arrest search or transport on Tuesday.
Dontray Keyshun Singleton, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, evading arrest detention with vehicle and no driver’s license on Tuesday.