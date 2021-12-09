Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Valentina Louise Hambrick, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.
- Christopher O’Neal George, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with riot participation on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of habitation, 2600 block of Loop 390 West, Monday
- Burglary of building, 4800 block of South East End Boulevard on Monday
- Forgery of a financial instrument, 400 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
- Criminal trespass, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Criminal trespass card issued, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Nathan Brad Atchley II, 25, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Monday.
- Billy Ray Dake, 47, of Wichita Falls was arrested and charged with parole violation and sex offender’s duty to register life/annually on Monday.
- Joshua Stewart McAlister, 39, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation intend other felony and a Gregg County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.
- Jacob Corey Newton,33, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container on Monday.
- Wilton Anthony Welch, 58, of Dallas was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Monday.
- Cobie Ray Elliott, 20, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.
- Genesis Carl Holley, 34, of Denton was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
- Cleveland T. Byrdsong III, 39, of Harleton was arrested and charged with credit card or debit card abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.
- Randall Keith Dowden, 60, of Vivian, Louisiana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Tuesday.
- Robert Glenn Haskins, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with engage in organized criminal activity on Tuesday.
- Aymberly Kay Ingle, 29, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and display expired registration on Wednesday.
- Caleb Michael Barton, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with expired driver’s license on Wednesday.
- Kevin Stacy St. John, 55, of Fort Worth was arrested and charged with violation of probation/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Tuesday.