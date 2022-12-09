Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Dameion Deon Redd, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with stalking on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Deadly conduct, 1200 block of South Indian Springs Drive, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Roderick Roynell Allen, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding, no driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group four measuring less than 28 grams and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Wednesday.
Antonio Demond Brooks, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding on Wednesday.
Claude Stephen Escude, 46, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with br/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Wednesday.
Emily Grace Frith, 21, of Waskom was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties on Wednesday.
Montrial Tyresse Jackson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with capias pro fine/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.