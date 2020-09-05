AUSTIN — Whether you’re just driving around town or traveling the open roads this Labor Day, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) encourages all motorists to practice safe driving habits and exercise caution throughout the holiday weekend.
Beginning Friday, Sept. 4, through Monday, Sept. 7, the Texas Highway Patrol will increase its enforcement on Texas roads.
Troopers will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those not wearing their seat belts, speeding, driving while intoxicated and failing to comply with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.
“DPS reminds all travelers to be responsible and practice safe driving habits this Labor Day,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “It’s imperative for everyone to do their part to keep our roadways safe, and DPS will also do our part by increasing patrols and enforcing traffic laws this holiday weekend.”
During the 2019 Labor Day holiday, DPS Troopers issued 102,274 citations and warnings, including 10,506 citations for speeding; 1,461 seat belt and child safety restraint citations; and 938 warnings and citations for Move Over, Slow Down violations. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 489 DWI arrests, 358 fugitive arrests and 354 felony arrests.
Drivers are urged to follow these safety tips during the Labor Day holiday:
- Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.
- Move over or slow down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it, so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
- Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
- On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).
- If you can steer it, clear it: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
- Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
- Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit the Drive Texas website.
Law enforcement agencies nationwide, including the Texas Highway Patrol, will be increasing enforcement efforts of Labor Day as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort).
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Darren Joseph Collins, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with fraud use/possession of identifying info and theft of property between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
- Halee Ty-Jae Walker, 19, of Woodlawn was arrested and charged with theft of property between $750 and $2,500 on Thursday.
- Luther Dion Weaver, 50, of Alvarado was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Thursday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Fraud use/possession of identifying info, 1100 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Theft under $100, 1200 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Theft of property between $100 and $750, 200 block of West Houston Street, Thursday
- Assault family violence, 700 block of Key Street, Thursday
- Theft of firearm, 2200 block of Kings Road, Thursday
- Credit card or debit card abuse, 2700 block of Norwood Street, Thursday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
- Krista Shontee Freeman, 38, of Texas City was arrested for violation of parole/credit card or debit card abuse elder on Thursday.
- Tammy Mae Williams, 45, of DeBerry, was arrested and charged with two counts of forgery of a financial instrument on Thursday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary of a vehicle, Karnack, Friday: Guns stolen