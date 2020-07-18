AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has made two additional arrests in connection with rioting, vandalism and an assault that occurred during protests near the Texas State Capitol back in May.
On Wednesday, July 15, DPS Special Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Mary Jane Weaver, 22, of Austin. Weaver was wanted in connection with the assault of a Texas State Trooper, interfering with public duties and riot participation during a protest at the Texas State Capitol Saturday, May 30. During the incident, a number of protestors intentionally damaged the historic Texas State Capitol building, monuments and fixtures, as well as DPS patrol vehicles. Several DPS Troopers were also injured.
Weaver was arrested on Wednesday without incident for felony assault of a public servant, riot and interference with public duties, and was booked into the Travis County Jail.
On Thursday, July 16, DPS Special Agents made another arrest after obtaining an arrest warrant for Dominque Natalie Hernandez, 19, of Austin, Texas. Hernandez, who also faces felony charges for causing more than $7,000 in damage after vandalizing several locations in downtown Austin, including the Dewitt C. Greer Building, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for rioting. The latest charge for rioting stems from Hernandez’ involvement with protests at the Texas State Capitol on May 31. She has been booked into the Travis County Jail.
These arrests, along with the five others that have occurred since the protests, are the result of an extensive investigation to identify subjects involved in violent and destructive behavior during these protests. The investigation into additional suspects continues and more arrests are forthcoming.
Arrests made by Marshall Police Department
Angelo Maurice Warren, 59, of Marshall was arrested July 16 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alvin Cedric Weatherby, 38, was arrested July 16 on charges of DWI-first offense.
Joshua Paul Dooley, 23, was arrested July 16 on charges associated with a traffic incident/violation.
Jose B. Rojas-Hernandez, 37, was arrested July 17 on a warrant.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported July 16 in the 1800 block of South Washington Avenue.
A stolen vehicle was recovered July 16 at the ETBU Healthplex.
A traffic incident/violation was reported July 16 in the 900 block of South East End Boulevard.
A warrant issued by another agency was served July 16 in the 1500 block of North Franklin Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Antwonn James Atkins was arrested July 16 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Danielle Marie Burdeshaw was arrested July 16 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and a Rusk County warrant for a dangerous drug.
Cinnamon Sue Fugita was arrested July 16 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Stephanie Garcia was arrested July 16 on fraud use/possession of identifying information.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A deadly conduct charge was reported July 16 on FM 1793 when suspects were shooting from a vehicle.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported July 16 on FM 1793 when a subject’s truck was broken into. A purple wallet, cash, debit card and ID were taken.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported July 16 on FM 1998 when a vehicle was broken into.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported July 16 in Waskom when a vehicle was broken into.
A criminal mischief was reported July 16 in Whitehurst when a pipe fence was damaged by a vehicle that left the scene.