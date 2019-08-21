The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding all Texans to slow down in school zones, be careful around school buses, follow all traffic laws, and stay alert around schools and the surrounding areas where children may be walking and playing. The start of the school year also generates an increase in overall traffic in many areas, and drivers are urged to take extra precautions.
The moments when students are entering or exiting a school bus can be one of the most dangerous times during a child’s trip to and from school. Accordingly, DPS reminds drivers to reduce speed and be aware that children may unexpectedly step into a roadway without checking for oncoming traffic.
According to state law, if a school bus has alternating flashing red signals visible from the front or rear, drivers must stop before reaching the bus. Drivers can only proceed if the flashing lights are no longer activated; the driver signals you to proceed; or the bus has resumed driving. Approaching drivers do not have to stop for a school bus that is operating a visual signal if the roadway is separated by a physical barrier or an intervening space. If a highway is divided only by a left-turning lane, the roadways are not considered separated, and drivers must stop for school buses.
As a reminder, school buses are legally required to stop at all railroad crossings.
Drivers who illegally pass school buses face fines up to $1,250 for the first offense. For individuals convicted of this offense more than once, the law allows the individual’s driver license to be suspended for up to six months. A ticket for illegally passing a school bus cannot be dismissed through defensive driving. Additionally, this offense could potentially include criminal charges if they cause serious bodily injury to another.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Derrick Levell Robinson, 42, of Marshall was arrested on charges of stalking and unlawful disc or prom of intimate material on Friday.
- Ja’rion Williams, 17, of Jefferson was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of motor vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon on Monday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Unauthorized use of vehicle, 300 block of Interstate 20, Monday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Isaac Oneal Henderson, 27, of Coshatta, Louisiana was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Saturday.
- Jameca Lucindi Smith, 34, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
- Michael Anthony Violante, 26, of Diana was arrested on charges of speeding, unauthorized use of vehicle and theft of property between $750 and $2,500 on Friday.
- Raymond Gonzales Corona, 27, of Longview was arrested for violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Friday.
- Richard Donald Trammell, 50, of Harleton was arrested on a charge of resist arrest search or transport on Saturday.
- Stephen Jay Guilliams, 46, of Marshall was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group four measuring less than 28 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license on Monday.
- Morgan Taylor Smith, 25, of Marshall was arrested for revocation of probation/driving while intoxicated on Monday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Theft/criminal mischief, Marshall, Monday: UTV stolen and damaged
- Runaway, Hallsville, Monday: Juvenile left without consent
- Runaway, Hallsville, Monday: Juvenile ran away from home
- Theft, Marshall, Monday: Prescription medication stolen
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Longview, Monday: Vehicle taken without consent
- Missing person, Marshall, Monday: Man reported his 47-year-old son left three days ago and hasn’t been seen
- Interfere with child custody, Hallsville, Monday: Child picked up from school by grandmother without consent