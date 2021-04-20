The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas joins communities nationwide in commemorating the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) from April 18–24. This year’s theme, Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities, emphasizes the importance of leveraging community support to help victims of crime.
“The faces of crime victims are those of our families, friends, neighbors, and community members,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The Eastern District of Texas is committed to upholding victims’ rights as we work to protect the safety of our communities and pursue equal justice under the law. Now is the time to redouble our efforts so that fewer Americans become victims of crime.”
NCVRW is a time to renew a commitment to serving victims of crime, acknowledge achievements made in the victim services field, and remember crime victims and survivors. For more information about this year’s NCVRW and how to assist victims in your community, please visit the NCVRW website (https://ovc.ojp.gov/program/national-crime-victims-rights-week/overview).
The Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of NCVRW, during which victim advocacy organizations, community groups, and state, local, and tribal agencies traditionally host rallies, candlelight vigils, and other events to raise awareness of victims’ rights and services. For additional information about visit OVC’s efforts, visit www.ovc.ojp.gov.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Justin David Marrow, 39, was arrested April 19 on charges of aggravated assault against a date/family/housemember with a weapon.
Jeffrey Karl Williams, 58, was arrested April 19 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Roy Lee Hall, 36, was arrested April 19 on charges of criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An aggravated assault with a date/family/housemember was reported April 19 in the 100 block of I-20 West Highway.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported April 19 in the 800 block of Elm Street.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750, was reported April 19 in the 5100 block of Angelo Street.
A terroristic threat of family/household was reported April 19 in the 500 block of West Carolanne Boulevard.
An identity theft by electric device was reported April 19 in the 4300 South East End Boulevard.
A deadly conduct discharge by firearm was reported April 20 in the 2100 block of Holland Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Dekaylon Grady Davis was arrested April 19 on charges of criminal mischief, more than $750, less $2,500.
Norma Jean Fuentes was arrested April 19 on charges of unsafe speed, fail to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid and no seat belt.
Megan Nicole Latham was arrested April 19 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Keri Channell Leary was arrested April 19 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Kimberly Ann Wilder was arrested April 19 on charges of driving while intoxication third or more.
Kadeidra Dykesah Renea Worth was arrested April 19 on charges of criminal mischief more than $750, less than $2,500.