On Aug.10 at approximately 7:20 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were notified of a traffic crash on FM 729 in Marion County about seven miles southeast of Avinger which ended in the death of the driver, Alex Samples, 59, of Avinger.
Preliminary investigation reveals a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on FM 729.
For an as yet undetermined reason, the driver of the Chevrolet was traveling at a high rate of speed as it entered a curve and left the roadway.
The Chevrolet struck a power pole and rolled over.
The Chevrolet also struck a parked pontoon style boat.
Samples who was ejected from the vehicle was transported to a hospital in Shreveport were he later died.
A passenger, William Moore, 55, of Marietta, Tex., who was also ejected, was transported to the same hospital in Shreveport with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and no additional information is currently available, according to DPS Public Information Officer Jean Dark.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Chance Garrett Lovelady was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of failure to identify fugitive intent to give false info and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
No incidents were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Glenn Alvin McBride, 37, was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of driving with license invalid.
Charles Vashun Woolen, 31, was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of disorderly conduct with three priors and drunkeness.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A driving while license invalid was reported Aug. 11 on Blanche at the train track.
A theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000, was reported Aug. 11 in the 6000 block of South East End Boulevard.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Aug. 11 in the 500 block of North Grove Street.
A simple assault was reported Aug. 11 in the 1100 block of Sanford Street.
A drunkeness was reported Aug. 11 in the 1500 block of W. Houston Street.