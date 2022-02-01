Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Kennedy Earl Butler, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
- Derreck Bradley Williams, 50, of Dallas was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle or watercraft on Thursday.
- Dontrell Jamal Anderson, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces on Thursday.
- Jorge Lopez, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Juan Murillo, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify giving false/fictitious info on Saturday.
- Jermaine Jackson, 23, of Arlington was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention, possession of a firearm by a felon and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Sunday.
- Wendell Earl McCoy Sr. of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Sunday.
- Danyell Denise Dotie, (71), of Marshall was arrested and charged with duty on striking fixture on Saturday.
- Migel Angel Gaona, (94), of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, possession of marijuana measuring between five and 50 pounds, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group four measuring greater than or equal to 400 grams on Friday.
- Jesse Montano, (89), of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, possession of marijuana measuring between five and 50 pounds, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group four measuring greater than or equal to 400 grams, unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while license invalid (three counts) and speeding on Friday.
- Melquiades Montano Jr., (96), of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, possession of marijuana measuring between five and 50 pounds, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group four measuring greater than or equal to 400 grams on Friday.
- Tyson Tydre Smith, (04), of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department:
- Other agency charge (no warrant), intersection of Madison and Calloway, Thursday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1100 block of East Grand Avenue, Thursday
- Possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces, intersection of Billups and Pemberton, Thursday
- Evading arrest detention with a vehicle or watercraft, intersection of West Rusk and Young, Thursday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1800 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Friday
- Criminal mischief under $100, 1400 block of Summit Street, Friday
- Theft of service worth between $750 and $2,500, 2000 block of Victory Drive, Friday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Failure to identify/giving false/fictitious info, intersection of Victory and Whaley, Saturday
- Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, intersection of Karnack and Williams, Sunday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 500 block of West Meredith Street, Sunday
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2600 block of Loop 390 West, Sunday
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon, intersection of Pocono and Tower, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Joshua Ryan Braley, 27, of Karnack was arrested and charged with burglary of a building, escape while arrested/confined, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts), theft of firearm (two counts), unauthorized use of vehicle and violation of probation/unauthorized use of vehicle on Thursday.
- Shannon Rachelle Bunch, 40, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with fleeing police officer on Thursday.
- Brian Keith McAlister, 46, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.
- Jose Sanchez, (98), of Waskom was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces on Saturday.
- Jason Kyle Yates, (81), of DeBerry was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
- Tyler Lane Johnson, (96), of White Oak was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration measuring greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Eric Darnell Stephens, (70), of Waskom was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Monday.