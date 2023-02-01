handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Carson Lee Ditmore, 23, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1700 block of Louisiana Street, Monday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Skyler Robert Hall, 32, of Longview was arrested and charged with burglary of vehicles with two or more previous convictions and a capias pro fine warrant on Monday.

James Earl Rudd, 70, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Monday.

Chad Lamar White, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with previous conviction on Monday.

Recommended For You


Tags