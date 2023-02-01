Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Carson Lee Ditmore, 23, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1700 block of Louisiana Street, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Skyler Robert Hall, 32, of Longview was arrested and charged with burglary of vehicles with two or more previous convictions and a capias pro fine warrant on Monday.
James Earl Rudd, 70, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Monday.
Chad Lamar White, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with previous conviction on Monday.