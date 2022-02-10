Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department:
- Kim Eugene Johnson, 56, of Marshall was arrested and charged with six counts of traffic incident/violation on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department:
- Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Forgery of a financial instrument, 1200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1400 block of Paula Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- David Wesley Dennis, 39, of Longview was arrested and charged with no driver’s license, speeding and two capias pro fine warrants on Tuesday.
- Tony Negil Leary, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Tuesday.
- Jason Glen Walker, 46, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with ai/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and operating ATV on public roadway on Tuesday.