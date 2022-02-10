handcuff image
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department:

  • Kim Eugene Johnson, 56, of Marshall was arrested and charged with six counts of traffic incident/violation on Wednesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department:

  • Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
  • Forgery of a financial instrument, 1200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1400 block of Paula Street, Tuesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:

  • David Wesley Dennis, 39, of Longview was arrested and charged with no driver’s license, speeding and two capias pro fine warrants on Tuesday.
  • Tony Negil Leary, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Tuesday.
  • Jason Glen Walker, 46, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with ai/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and operating ATV on public roadway on Tuesday.

