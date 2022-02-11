Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department:
- Jerry Darrell Guilliams, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Wednesday.
- Calvin Lavern Williams, 65, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Wednesday.
- Courtney Renard Smith, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, resisting arrest search or transport and abandon endanger child int/know/wreck/crim neg on Thursday.
- Talensia Jean Worth, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department:
- Disorderly conduct, 100 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
- Theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
- Driving while intoxicated third offense or more, intersection of Elysian Fields and Harper, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- L’Trevion Rshaad Bell, 23, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with violation of probation/theft of firearm on Wednesday.
- Brittany Hernandez, 32, of Tyler was arrested on Marion County warrants for assault of a public servant and driving while intoxicated second offense on Wednesday.
- Mack Andrew Martin, 52, of Hallsville was arrested on a Wood County warrant for mtr/contempt of court criminal nonsupport on Wednesday.
- Raymond Alexander Winters, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and parole violation on Thursday.