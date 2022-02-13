Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Kimberly Anna Turner, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
- Dexter Devonta Clough, 27, of Carthage was arrested and charged with assault by contact on Thursday.
- Roshunn Rondell Powell Jr., 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unrestrained child less than 8 years of age on Thursday.
- Jermaine Robinson Jr., 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD citations on Friday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Raymond Alexander Winters, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and parole violation on Thursday.