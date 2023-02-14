Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Charles Ian Wilson, 44, of Chapaign, Illinois was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Friday.
Roshunn R. Powell, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with continuous violence against the family on Friday.
Eron Labruce Jenkins, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Friday.
Penny Mischelle Stowe, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with fraud destroy removal conceal and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Saturday.
Tracey Alexis Thomas, 58, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Saturday.
Emmalee Jean Carraway, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft under $100 and two counts of traffic incident/violation on Saturday.
Benjamin Bradley Mace, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Jamaal Samuel Jones, 26, of Linden was arrested and charged with engage organized criminal activity on Sunday.
Andy Paul Privett, 36, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Drunkenness, 1100 block of East Rusk Street, Friday
Injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person, 200 block of Duncan Road, Saturday
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
Assault against elderly or disabled person, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Saturday
Driving while intoxicated, 2400 block of South East End Boulevard, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
David Ray Grantham, 54, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with failure to identify giving false/fictitious info and resist arrest search or transport on Friday.
Shamonica Yvette Hawkins, 34, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug and Gregg County warrants for ai/failure to identify fugitive intent give false info, ai/abandon endanger child criminal negligence and ai/resist arrest search or transport on Sunday.
Robert Earl Richardson, 41, of Longview was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams on Saturday.
Cameron Todd Senn, 31, of Longview was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000, speeding and a Panola County warrant for failure to appear/theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Saturday.
Honee May Tolar, 43, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Friday.
Charles Leamond Braley, 58, of Longview was arrested and charged with parole violation and ai/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Friday.
Bruce Edward Hicks, 62, of Karnack was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Friday.
Lonnie Wayne Martin, 56, of Karnack was arrested and charged with tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Friday.
Tyler Kyle Truehitt, 36, of Marshall was arrested on an Upshur County warrant for mtr/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Sunday.
Harvey Justin Woodkins Jr., 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with five MPD traffic tickets on Saturday.