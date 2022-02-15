Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Kimberly Anna Turner, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
- Dexter Devonta Clough, 27, of Carthage was arrested and charged with assault by contact on Thursday.
- Roshunn Rondell Powell Jr., 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unrestrained child less than 8 years of age on Thursday.
- Jermaine Robinson Jr., 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD citations on Friday.
- Robert Ward Wilson, 60, of Marshall was arrested and charged with four counts of traffic incident/violation on Friday.
- Tidravion Jermaine Smith, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and engage in organized criminal activity on Friday.
- Markel Kyre May, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and engage in organized criminal activity on Friday.
- Eric Matthew Landreneaux, 29, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
- Thomas Earl Jackson, 78, of Marshall was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle on Friday.
- Brian Demond George, 33, of Marshall was arrested on a Collin County warrant for theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Saturday.
- Johnny Ray Smith, 51, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Sunday.
- Emeterio Mendez-Valle, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 200 block of Durel Street, Saturday
- Homicide (murder and non-negligent), 200 block of Pope Street, Saturday
- Theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Recover stolen vehicle, 900 block of Atkins Boulevard, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Raymond Alexander Winters, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and parole violation on Thursday.
- Joseph Micahel Baldwin, (76 — 2), of Pittsburg was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, failure to identify giving false/fictitious info, a Camp County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, a Camp County warrant for burglary of habitation and two Rusk County warrants for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Saturday.
- William Dennis Baldwin, age and city unknown, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Saturday.
- Dewin Martin Herrera-Garcia, (77), of Miami, Florida was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Sunday.
- Jason Dewayne Kindley, (69), of Waskom was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
- Dustin Cordell Rivers, (92- 2), of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams and speeding on Friday.
- Casey Rolen, (82), of Minden, Louisiana was arrested on a Tatum PD warrant for public intoxication on Saturday.