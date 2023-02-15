Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kenneth Leon Brown, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Monday.
Nicholas Armes Jones, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Simple assault, 800 block of Wood Street, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Crystal Ann Webb, 45, of Gilmer was arrested and charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and disorderly conduct (exposed genitals) on Monday.
James Franklin Barber, 48, of Harleton was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct (exposed genitals) on Monday.
Antonio Deshaun Hickman, 19, of Lufkin was arrested and charged with failure to identify giving false/ficticious info and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.