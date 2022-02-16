Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- James Lewis Johnson, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $30,000 on Monday.
- Rhonda Joyce Blalock-Green, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $30,000 on Monday.
- James Elliott Pennington, 65, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Monday.
- Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with failure to identify giving false/fictitious info, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault family violence, 5200 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon, intersection of West Emory and Sanford, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Joe Estin Brumble, 59, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.
- Tabitha Mae Hammond, 42, of Timpson was held on Shelby County warrants for violation of probation/child abuse/neglect attempt to interfere and violation of probation/sexual assault on Monday.
- Shelia Jane Hunter, 59, of Browson was held on a Shelby County warrant for driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Monday.
- Stephan Gray Mullins II, 34, of Prinston, Louisiana was arrested and charged with theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $30,000 on Monday.