Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Cree Lashae Taylor, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with probation violation on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security, 1200 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Karl Nicolas Chapman, 41, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 and burglary of a building on Tuesday.
Jacob Daniel Jeffries, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat against peace officer/judge (three counts), terroristic threat against public servant, resisting arrest search or transport, failure to stop and give info causing greater than or equal to $200 in damages, driving while license invalid and a Gregg County warrant for violation of probation/driving while intoxicated on Tuesday.
Neri Abel Rodriguez Gonzalez, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of firearm on Tuesday.
Jon Mikal Irvin, 45, of Tyler was arrested on a Lamar County warrant for theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 and held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Tuesday.