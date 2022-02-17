Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- James Lewis Johnson, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $30,000 on Monday.
- Rhonda Joyce Blalock-Green, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $30,000 on Monday.
- James Elliott Pennington, 65, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Monday.
- Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with failure to identify giving false/fictitious info, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
- Jacolby Williams, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a Smith County warrant for aggravated robbery and failure to identify fugitive intent on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault family violence, 5200 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon, intersection of West Emory and Sanford, Monday
- Burglary of building, 1200 block of South Indian Springs Drive, Tuesday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1200 block of East Grand Avenue, Tuesday
- Failure to identify fugitive intent, 2700 block of West Francis Street, Tuesday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 1100 block of East Grand Avenue, Tuesday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, intersection of North Franklin and Cedar, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Joe Estin Brumble, 59, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.
- Tabitha Mae Hammond, 42, of Timpson was held on Shelby County warrants for violation of probation/child abuse/neglect attempt to interfere and violation of probation/sexual assault on Monday.
- Shelia Jane Hunter, 59, of Browson was held on a Shelby County warrant for driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Monday.
- Stephan Gray Mullins II, 34, of Prinston, Louisiana was arrested and charged with theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $30,000 on Monday.
- Anthony Dewayne Gordon, 44, of Jefferson was arrested on Smith County warrants for bond forfeiture/possession of a dangerous drug (two counts) on Wednesday.
- David Earl Hill Jr., 46, of Waskom was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension on Tuesday.
- Stephen Allen Osborne, 28, of Waskom was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
- Traven Montrell White, 28, of Lindale was arrested and charged with violation of probation/assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation on Tuesday.
- Hunter Robert Wilson Atchley, 25, of Longview was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Tuesday.