Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Nacorey Marquese Gardner, 27, of Marshall was arrested on a Harris County warrant for failure to appear/forgery of a financial instrument on Wednesday.
Shaun Davis, 20, of Marshall was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for probation violation on Wednesday.
Matt Jay Lee, 64, of Naples was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
Marlene S. Dickerson, 87, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.
Jeremy Lee Gibson, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Christy Marie Fletcher, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three counts of violation of probation/theft of firearm on Wednesday.
Mitchell Wayne Ray, 33, of Ringold, Louisiana was arrested and charged with assault against a police officer on Wednesday.
Wesley Robinson, 34, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on Wednesday.
Terence Jerone Turner, 37, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/evading arrest detention and bond forfeiture/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Wednesday.
Kerry LaJohn Fields, 46, of Marshall was arrested on a Cass County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Cameron Todd Senn, 31, of Longview was arrested on two Panola County warrants and a parole violation on Wednesday.