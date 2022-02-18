Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Shinequa Sacole White, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to control speed accident, first no valid liability insurance, driving while license invalid and three traffic warrants on Wednesday.
- Travarus Devon Watson, 24, of Marshall was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for assault of a family/household member with previous convictions on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- MPD class c warrant, intersection of East End and East Houston, Wednesday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday