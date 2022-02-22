Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Bruce Jackson, 28, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Friday.
- Jaquan Xavier Ector, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness, failure to identify fugitive from justice refuse to give and resist arrest search or transport on Saturday.
- Byron Vanness Sheppard, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Saturday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 2200 block of Bledsoe Street, Friday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 200 block of South Grove Street, Friday
- Resist arrest search or transport, 100 block of South Fulton Street, Friday
- Unauthorized use of vehicle, 5000 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 2100 block of Park Drive, Saturday
- Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, 900 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 100 block of South College Street, Sunday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1400 block of Carters Ferry Road, Sunday