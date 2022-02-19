Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- The Marshall Police Department had no arrests for the past 24 hours as of Friday morning.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- The Marshall Police Department had no reportable offenses for the past 24 hours as of Friday morning.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Genard Gordell Chapple, 57, of Karnack was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
Allen Wayne Hamm, 24, of Gilmer was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid and violating driving restrictions on Thursday.