Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Jonathan Allen Lovely, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle or watercraft on Monday.
- Logan Cade Warner, 20, of Sabine was arrested and charged with a Sabine County warrant for driving while intoxicated on Tuesday.
- Laroderick Yoshun Cole, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a Marion County warrant for driving while intoxicated on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department:
- Evading arrest detention with a vehicle or watercraft, 5200 block of Loop 390, Monday
- Unauthorized use of vehicle, 400 block of Johnson Street, Monday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 4000 block of Rosborough Springs Road, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Douglas Levi Gregg, 42, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second on Monday.
- Leland Chance McDaniel, 32, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Monday.
- Savannah Leigh Reed, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.