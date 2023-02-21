Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Clyde Edward King, 47, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD class c warrant on Friday.
Timothy M. Williams, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Saturday.
Corey Darnell Miles, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of a family/household on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Missing person located, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday