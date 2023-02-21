handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Clyde Edward King, 47, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD class c warrant on Friday.

Timothy M. Williams, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Saturday.

Corey Darnell Miles, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of a family/household on Sunday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday

Missing person located, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday

Recommended For You


Tags