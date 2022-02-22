handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Bruce Jackson, 28, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Friday.
  • Jaquan Xavier Ector, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness, failure to identify fugitive from justice refuse to give and resist arrest search or transport on Saturday.
  • Byron Vanness Sheppard, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Saturday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 2200 block of Bledsoe Street, Friday
  • Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 200 block of South Grove Street, Friday
  • Resist arrest search or transport, 100 block of South Fulton Street, Friday
  • Unauthorized use of vehicle, 5000 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
  • Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
  • Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 2100 block of Park Drive, Saturday
  • Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, 900 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
  • Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 100 block of South College Street, Sunday
  • Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1400 block of Carters Ferry Road, Sunday

