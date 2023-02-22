Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Felicia Dawn Battle, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation intend other felony on Sunday.
Jaelon Leigh Taylor, 21, of Longview was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jose Ismael Avelar Lopez, 25, of Grapevine was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license on Sunday.
Madison Lee Brewer, 18, of Whiteboro was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
Kendrick Lynn Brown, 48, of Waskom was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
Seth Taylor Card, 19, of Melissa was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and minor in possession of tobacco on Sunday.
Karla Sanchez Castanda, age and city unknown, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous drug on Sunday.
Beraza Angel Dejesus, 34, of Longview was arrested and charged with display expired license plate, fraud use/possession of identifying info and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Sunday.
Donald Lee Fine Jr., 41, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams on Sunday.
Dustin Alexander Gonzalez, 18, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces on Saturday.
Kawayne Lamar Green, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Friday.
Logan Thomas Griffith, 25, of Gilmer was arrested and charged with parole violation on Sunday.
Aaron Scott Harris, 33, of Tyler was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces in a drug free zone on Sunday.
Jaden Matthew Herrera, 19, of Fort Worth was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Monday.
Vanessa Jean Humphrey, 35, of Harleton was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Friday.
Steven Nicholas Hutson, 38, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport, assault of a peace officer/judge, interfere with public duties and possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds on Friday.
Timothy Demetrious Jackson, 30, of Houston was arrested on a Harris County warrant for assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
Ryan Alexander Lopez, 18, of Fort Worth was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Monday.
Lyndell Albert Mason, 48, of DeSoto was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
Zelton Dejuan Oliver, 37, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member with previous conviction on Saturday.
Jesus Encarnacion Orona, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
Lance Crawford Peoples, 44, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, ride not secured by seat belt and a Johnson County warrant for bond forfeiture/theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Friday.
Zachary Carnel Robinson, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding, permit unlicensed person to drive and rop/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
Christopher Raga Shoemaker, 18, of Princeton was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
Brayden Donnie Summers, 17, of White Oak was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with Sunday.
Joe Herman Weinberg III, 62, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding (two counts), display expired license plates and expired driver’s license on Friday.