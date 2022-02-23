Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Valerie Chantel Copes, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with seven traffic citations on Monday.
- Jonathan Michael Baker, 31, was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Monday
- Robbery, 1000 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Eugenio Argote Arellano, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
- Melvin Junior Bradshaw, 56, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Friday.
- Johnathan Alejandro Calderon, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Sunday.
- Luis Gustavo Contreras, 21, of Harleton was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Saturday.
- Adriana Bosquez Cummings, 40, of Fort Worth was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
- Latez Antion Golden, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one grams on Friday.
- James Ray Grace, 44, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one grams on Sunday.
- Keldrik Lenoris Henderson, 40, of Hallsville was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury on Sunday.
- Melissa Ann Hinson, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
- David Anthony Kilpatrick, 59, of DeKalb was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest detention, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, resisting arrest search or transport and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Saturday.
- Ira Vandyke Long, 64, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Saturday.
- Saul Luna, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation on Sunday.
- Christopher Lee Moore, 50, of Kilgore was arrested on a Smith County warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Saturday.
- Gage Aaron Ring, 21, of New Diana was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams and driving while intoxicated on Friday.
- Emanuel Sanchez, 29, of Shreveport was arrested on a Panola County warrant for assault causes bodily injury family violence on Saturday.
- Justin Rube Sharp, 36, of Tatum was arrested on a Rusk County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one grams on Tuesday.
- Austin Glynn Stiles, 20, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with violation of probation/unauthorized use of a vehicle and violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Saturday.
- John Henry Van III, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one grams and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
- Bradley Scott Velvin, 50, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Friday.
- Kenneth Wayne Groves, 35, of Longview was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Monday.
- Brett Taylor Harris, 27, of Ore City was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated on Friday.