Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Dewayne Justice Jones, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication with three prior convictions on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of a building, 100 block of South Alamo Boulevard, Tuesday
- Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent, 1000 block of East Loop 390 North
- Assault (all other and simple), 3900 block of Redwood Trail, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Dennis Dwayne Fowler, 40, of Bracketville was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and an Edwards County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
- Charles Michael Sherrod, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/criminal trespass on Tuesday.
- Walter White, 53, of Karnack was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 (by check) on Tuesday.
- Beverly Ann Winch, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility and bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
- Terry Cordell Johnson, 57, of Harleton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday.