Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Stephen Carey Shiflett, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a Morris County warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Thursday.
Austin Lane Nealy, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of service worth between $750 and $2,500, 900 block of Chapparal Drive, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Bryan Scott Barnhart, 38, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Wednesday.
Ray Ezekiel Brandon IV, 33, of Fate was arrested and charged with parole violation on Wednesday.