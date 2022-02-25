Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Iykell Raquan Wheeler, 20, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
- Hunter Robert Atchley, 25, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- The Marshall Police Department said Thursday morning they had no reportable offenses in the past 24 hours.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
John Lee Smith, (98), of Houston was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/robbery on Wednesday.