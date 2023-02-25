From Staff Reports
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Loly Nelson, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault of a pregnant person on Thursday.
Wilbert Earl Sneed, 62, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1600 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
Theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, 1000 block of Fry Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Sirderrick Eugean Alexander, 28, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/evading arrest detention on Thursday.
Cecil Ray King, 37, of Jefferson was held for Marion County on warrants for murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of prohibited substance/item in correctional facility on Thursday.
Misty Dawn Meadows, 33, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with parole violation on Thursday.
Patrick Lamar Smith, 20, of Houston was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/resisting arrest search or transport on Thursday.
Jeffery Elijah Stevens, 28, of Houston was held for Marion County on warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle and indecent exposure on Thursday.
Johnathan Venses-Zuniga, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Thursday.
Justin Cody Heck, 26, of Arlington was arrested on a Tarrant County warrant for delivery of marijuana measuring between 1/4 ounce and five pounds on Thursday.
Timothy Raylin Jennings, 54, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions on Thursday.