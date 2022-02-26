Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Richard Earl Williams, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, theft (all other) under $100, evading arrest detention and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of vehicles, 5200 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, 100 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Thursday
- Burglary of vehicles, 0 block of Wingwood Terrace, Thursday
- Simple assault, 200 block of East Grand Avenue, Thursday
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle, intersection of North Fulton and Van Zandt, Thursday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, Friday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Christopher John Cisco, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Friday.
- Daniel Gawrieh, 30, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with violation of probation/unauthorized use of a vehicle on Thursday.
- Melissa Jean Griffin, 51, of Longview was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Thursday.
- Gabriel Rayfield Lemons, 43, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Thursday.
- Barbara Stallworth, 57, of New Boston was held on Marion County warrants for three counts of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
- Colt Dustin Tinney, 37, of Karnack was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.