Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Javontae Rayshawn Hall, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with accident involving damage to vehicle greater than $200 on Saturday.
Kenneth Dean Nevill, 52, of Marshall was arrested for public intoxication on Saturday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 100 block of Country Club Drive, Friday
Traffic incident/violation, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
Robbery, 1300 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 200 block of Lucille Street
Drunkenness, intersection of Carter and University, Sunday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 900 block of Morrison Street, Monday