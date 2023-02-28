handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Javontae Rayshawn Hall, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with accident involving damage to vehicle greater than $200 on Saturday.

Kenneth Dean Nevill, 52, of Marshall was arrested for public intoxication on Saturday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 100 block of Country Club Drive, Friday

Traffic incident/violation, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Saturday

Robbery, 1300 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday

Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 200 block of Lucille Street

Drunkenness, intersection of Carter and University, Sunday

Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 900 block of Morrison Street, Monday

