Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
Tommy Pernell Thompson, 20, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with theft of firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm fam/house/court order/gang, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and tamper with identification numbers on Wednesday.
Lisa Mae Sawyer, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with animal at large and illegal burning on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department:
Criminal trespass card issued, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 3000 block of Poplar Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
Ashley Nicole Brewer, 25, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday.
Andrew Dotie Jr., 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Tuesday.
Cinnamon Sue Fugita, 46, of Tatum was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.
Brett Taylor Harris, 27, of Ore City was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated second offense on Tuesday.
John Gordon Pierce, 50, of Harleton was arrested and charged with speeding, driving while license invalid (two counts) and impeding traffic on Wednesday.
Jericho Christian Plain, 23, of Baton Rouge was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture place weapons prohibited on Tuesday.
William Lawrence Rice, 76, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Tuesday.
Nathan Adam Spink, 33, of Jacksonville was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service/federal prisoner hold on Tuesday.
Earnest Dante Roberts, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.