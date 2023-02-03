Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
None
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Hiram Coledeaon Williams, (02), of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/criminal trespass on Wednesday.
James Devin Worsham, 33, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Wednesday.
Cody Garrett Bailey, (98), of Marshall was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service warrant on Wednesday.