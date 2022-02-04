Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Joseph Scott Cloninger, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft under $100 and warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
- Dakota Ryan Sepulvado, (97), of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department:
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Toby Lynn Brannan, (67), of Marshall was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service/federal prisoner warrant on Wednesday.
- Eric Shakur Lavigne, (04), of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and theft of firearm on Wednesday.