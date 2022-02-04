handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:

  • Joseph Scott Cloninger, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft under $100 and warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
  • Dakota Ryan Sepulvado, (97), of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department:

  • Warrant (issued by other agency), 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:

  • Toby Lynn Brannan, (67), of Marshall was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service/federal prisoner warrant on Wednesday.
  • Eric Shakur Lavigne, (04), of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and theft of firearm on Wednesday.

