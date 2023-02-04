From Staff Reports
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Reuben Anthony Tedder, 55, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
Angela Shante Jhonson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter and an MPD class c warrant on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
MPD class c warrant, 2600 block of Park Drive, Thursday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 800 block of West Emory Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None