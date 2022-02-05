Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department:
- Assault family violence, 1400 block of Julie Street, Thursday
- Theft of firearm, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Thursday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Kirby Dwayne Brunson, 46, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Thursday.
- Robert Brian Moore, 41, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
- Carlos Flores-Gonzalez, age and city unknown, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.