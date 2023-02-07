Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Eddie Ray Jackson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary of a building on Saturday.
Giovani Guardad, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Sunday.
Richard Lee Christopher, 21 of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Inactive, 2300 block of Randolph Street, Friday
Burglary habitation intend other, 1900 block of North Franklin Street, Friday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 800 block of Herbert Street, Friday
Burglary of vehicles, 500 block of Holland Street, Friday
Assault causes bodily injury, 2200 block of Dogan Street, Friday
Terroristic threat causing fear, 4100 block of Rosborough Springs Road, Friday
Miscellaneous incident, 700 block of North Loop 390, Saturday
Drunkenness, 1200 block of Blackburn Street, Saturday
Deadly conduct discharge of firearm, 1200 block of West Rusk Street, Sunday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 600 block of University Avenue, Sunday