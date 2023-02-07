handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Eddie Ray Jackson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary of a building on Saturday.

Giovani Guardad, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Sunday.

Richard Lee Christopher, 21 of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Sunday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Inactive, 2300 block of Randolph Street, Friday

Burglary habitation intend other, 1900 block of North Franklin Street, Friday

Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 800 block of Herbert Street, Friday

Burglary of vehicles, 500 block of Holland Street, Friday

Assault causes bodily injury, 2200 block of Dogan Street, Friday

Terroristic threat causing fear, 4100 block of Rosborough Springs Road, Friday

Miscellaneous incident, 700 block of North Loop 390, Saturday

Drunkenness, 1200 block of Blackburn Street, Saturday

Deadly conduct discharge of firearm, 1200 block of West Rusk Street, Sunday

Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 600 block of University Avenue, Sunday

Recommended For You


Tags